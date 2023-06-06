Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Ukraine to build new station instead of destroyed Kakhovka hydroelectric plant

by Dinara Khalilova June 6, 2023 5:32 PM 2 min read
An image shows the damage to the destroyed Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast on the morning of June 6, 2023. (Energoatom)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will build a new power plant on the site of the destroyed Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant located on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River once it liberates the territory, head of Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota said on June 6.

"Hydrostructures are being eroded, and we understand that we will have to build a new station very quickly. We will build a more beautiful and powerful station in the same place," he said on national television, as cited by Ukrainska Pravda media outlet.

According to the official, Ukrhydroenergo was already consulting with experts on how to quickly block the dam after the liberation.

The company also examines how to establish water supply from the reservoirs located up the river to the Ukrainian regions that will suffer from water shortages, said Syrota.

For now, Ukrainian authorities plan to drill additional wells in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts to access fresh water, he added.

Official: Ukraine not responsible for Kakhovka explosion, ‘Russia’s claims are nonsense’
National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine had nothing to do with the explosion at the Kakhovka dam, Ukrinform reported on June 6. All Russia’s claims about Ukraine’s involvement are nonsense, he added.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam across the Dnipro River on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Built in 1956, the power plant is crucial to Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to Ukraine's state hydroelectric power company, the damage caused by the breach is "impossible to repair."

Around 16,000 people's homes in Kherson Oblast are reportedly located in "critical risk" zones for flooding.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported that 1339 residents had been evacuated from the affected settlements as of 16:00 p.m. local time.

According to preliminary information, 13 regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River and more than 260 houses have been flooded.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the Dnipro River's west bank were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022. Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank.

Ukraine calls for new sanctions against Russia after Kakhovka dam explosion
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry urged the countries of the G7 and the European Union to immediately consider new sanctions against Russia after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam on June 6.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.