Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Cost of damage in Kherson Oblast between $60-70 billion following dam explosion

by Haley Zehrung June 20, 2023 3:14 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

An estimated $60-70 billion will be needed to restore housing and infrastructure in the parts of Kherson Oblast damaged by the Kakhovka dam explosion, Ivan Perehinets, a department head at Ukraine's Academy of Construction, said in an interview on June 19 with Ukrainian Radio.

"The restoration of 60 million square meters that we lost today from the fighting, plus the restoration of houses damaged by flooding, will amount to $60-70 billion," Perehinets said.

Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam on June 6, causing a devastating environmental and humanitarian crisis. As of June 17, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast were still flooded.  

Given that the Ukrainian government expects to receive funds from international donors for reconstruction, Perehinets said Ukraine should have enough financial resources to rebuild the area, but that a lack of qualified and experienced engineers remains an issue.

Perehinets estimates that the rebuilding of homes in Kherson Oblast will take five to ten years, and will require a force of 1.5 million construction workers.

What are the consequences of the Kakhovka dam’s demolition?
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam can lead to serious humanitarian, ecological, economic, military, and legal consequences. The demolition was carried out by Russian forces in southern Ukraine in the early hours of June 6. And it’s among the most dramatic violations of the Geneva Conventions in…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.