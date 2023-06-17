Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
State Emergency Service: 28 settlements remain flooded in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 17, 2023 3:10 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 8 a.m. local time on June 17, the flood water level in Kherson Oblast has decreased to 1.09 meters, according to the State Emergency Service.

Following the Kakhovka dam disaster, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain underwater, reads the report. 11 are located on the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, and 17 on the Russian-occupied east bank.

More than 22,000 tons of water have been pumped out of 88 houses and basements so far, the report read.

The State Emergency Service reported that 2,782 people were evacuated from the affected settlements on the west bank.

14 evacuation points have been deployed, according to the report.

The dam of the Russian-occupied Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast was destroyed on June 6, causing massive floods across southern Ukraine and triggering a widespread humanitarian and environmental crisis.

Floodwaters from the breached dam rapidly swept through towns along the Dnipro River, fully or partially submerging more than 40 settlements in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces blew up the dam to prevent Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

As a result of the floods, thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes, and up to one million people could face water shortages, Ukrainian authorities said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
