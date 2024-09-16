Russia has launched over 640 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine in September, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with more than 640 Shahed-type drones during the first half of September, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 16.

Zelensky's statement comes after a recent Russian attack against nine oblasts and Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, with 56 Shahed-type drones. Fifty-three of them were reported as shot down, while the remaining three "disappeared" from radar on Ukrainian territory.

"We are constantly working to make the Ukrainian air shield more effective. We are strengthening our Air Force, mobile fire groups, and all air defense units," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war. The U.S. confirmed on Sept. 10 that Iran has also supplied Russia with shipments of Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles as a boost to Moscow's war against Ukraine.

The U.S., the U.K., France, and Germany announced additional sanctions against Iran in response. The Iranian government has denied sending the weapons and criticized the sanctions.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October. Pezeshkian reportedly told Putin in July that Iran was prepared to enter "a comprehensive strategic partnership" with Russia during the BRICS forum.

Iran is one of Russia's closest allies. The two countries have deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.