The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Shahed drones, Drones, War, Drone attacks
Edit post

Russia has launched over 640 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine in September, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 16, 2024 2:09 PM 2 min read
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with more than 640 Shahed-type drones over the first half of September.
Ukrainian military members of an air defense rapid response group track down Russian drones while on night duty in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2024. Members of the group protect the Ukrainian sky from the Russian 'Shahed' (or 'Geran') drones. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with more than 640 Shahed-type drones during the first half of September, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 16.

Zelensky's statement comes after a recent Russian attack against nine oblasts and Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, with 56 Shahed-type drones. Fifty-three of them were reported as shot down, while the remaining three "disappeared" from radar on Ukrainian territory.

"We are constantly working to make the Ukrainian air shield more effective. We are strengthening our Air Force, mobile fire groups, and all air defense units," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war. The U.S. confirmed on Sept. 10 that Iran has also supplied Russia with shipments of Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles as a boost to Moscow's war against Ukraine.

The U.S., the U.K., France, and Germany announced additional sanctions against Iran in response. The Iranian government has denied sending the weapons and criticized the sanctions.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October. Pezeshkian reportedly told Putin in July that Iran was prepared to enter "a comprehensive strategic partnership" with Russia during the BRICS forum.

Iran is one of Russia's closest allies. The two countries have deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia now has Iran’s Fath-360 ballistic missile — here’s what it means for Ukraine
After months of contradictory reports, the U.S. on Sept. 10 confirmed that Iran had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia in what could prove a dramatic development for Ukraine. “We’ve warned Tehran publicly, we’ve warned Tehran privately, that taking this step would be a dangerous escalation,” U.…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:58 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine invites UN, Red Cross to Kyiv-held part of Kursk Oblast.

"Since the first day of the Kursk operation, Ukraine's Defense Forces demonstrated full adherence to international humanitarian law as a professional army with high standards and values of freedom and human life," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.
6:56 AM

Air defense repels mass drone attack against Kyiv.

Air defense forces intercepted "almost two dozen" Russian drones over the city's airspace, authorities said. There were no casualties or damage in Kyiv as a result of the attack, according to preliminary reports.
12:47 AM  (Updated: )

Trump safe after shots fired at golf course.

A man has been taken into custody and the FBI is investigating the incident as an apparent assassination attempt against former U.S. President Donald Trump.
2:35 AM

Russian aircraft detected near Alaska for third time in 1 week.

Two Russian IL-38 military aircraft were detected and tracked while operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sept. 14, marking the third such incident in one week, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported on Sept. 15.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.