News Feed, Russia, Iran, Vladimir Putin, BRICS, Elections
Iranian president-elect assures Putin of continued partnership, Russia reports

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 10, 2024 7:26 AM 2 min read
Masoud Pezeshkian, president-elect of Iran, waves to supporters at a campaign rally at Afrasiabi Stadium in Tehran on June 23, 2024. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran's alliance with Moscow in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on July 9, according to the Russian state-controlled news outlet TASS and statements from the Kremlin.

Pezeshkian won Iran's runoff election on July 5, defeating hard-liner Saeed Jalili. Internationally recognized monitors were not present to verify the results or guarantee the fairness of the election.

Iran is prepared to sign "a comprehensive strategic partnership" agreement with Russia at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October, Pezeshkian reportedly told Putin.

Putin congratulated Pezeshkian on his electoral victory and both leaders affirmed their satisfaction with Russian-Iranian relations, according to Russian reports.

The runoff election was triggered by the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Iran is one of Russia's closest allies on the international stage. The two countries have only deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Notably, Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war. In February, Reuters also reported that Tehran sent "a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles" to aid Moscow's invasion.

US efforts to sanction Russia, Iran hampered by desire to keep gas prices low, sources tell WSJ
″(President Joe Biden) has wanted to do everything that he could to make sure that American consumers have the lowest price possible at the pump, as it affects families’ daily lives,” a senior administration official told the Wall Street Journal.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:53 PM

US supplies Ukraine with Metal Shark high-speed boats.

The boats are equipped with modern navigation and control systems, automatic fire extinguishing, as well as a video surveillance system, making them maneuverable, fast, and ergonomic, the State Border Guard Service said.
10:28 PM

Ukrainian state defense company opens office in US.

Ukraine's state-owned defense company Ukrainian Defense Industry, also known as Ukroboronprom, has opened a representative office in Washington as Kyiv seeks to strengthen defense partnerships abroad amid Russia's war.
6:45 PM

Moscow court orders arrest in absentia of Yulia Navalnaya.

A Moscow court said that it had "approved the request of the investigators and decided a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months." Yulia Navalnaya currently lives outside of Russia, but would face jail time if she returns.
