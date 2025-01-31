Explosion at Rheinmetall plant in Spain leaves 6 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Six people were injured in an explosion at a warehouse of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall plant in Murcia, Spain, the Spanish news agency EFE reported on Jan. 30, citing local emergency services.

The explosion occurred at 4:20 p.m. local time on Jan. 30, starting a large fire that spread to about 2,000 square meters but was subsequently extinguished. Six people were injured, one of whom is in serious condition, according to officials.

The cause of the blast is currently under investigation, Spanish authorities said.

The incident was not the first to result in casualties at the Spanish plant. Two workers suffered severe burns due to a solvent fire a year ago, according to EFE.

Rheinmetall is one of the largest arms manufacturers in Europe. The company provides weapons, ammunition, and equipment to Ukraine under contracts with the German government, such as 155 mm artillery rounds, Leopard 1 tanks, mortar shells, and drone surveillance systems, among other weapons.

Rheinmetall also opened a military vehicle repair facility in Ukraine in June 2024, the first of four plants it plans to open in the country.