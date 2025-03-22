The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

6 killed, 36 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Natalia Yermak March 22, 2025 10:58 AM 2 min read
First responders work at the site of Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on March 21. (State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 6 people were killed and 36 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 22.

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 100 of 179 Russian drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones. Another 63 drones reportedly disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, likely acting as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses.

Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups repelled the attack.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a family of three were killed in the Shakhed drone attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, including a 14-year-old girl and her parents, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Twelve more people were wounded.

"Russia has once again killed a 14-year-old child in Zaporizhzhia with a Shakhed. Russia must stop all strikes," wrote the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on March 22.

Two people were killed in Kostiantynivka and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast due to Russian shelling, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Nine more people were wounded. In total, Russian forces shelled the settlements 22 times on March 21.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and fourteen were injured as Russian forces shelled residential areas, and social facilities, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drone attack near Mezhova, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Russia also attacked Marhanets with Grad multiple rocket launchers, heavy artillery and drones, damaging local entreprises and residential houses.

Russia also shelled Mykolaiv, Sumy,  Kharkiv and Kyiv oblasts over the past day, according to local authorities.

Author: Natalia Yermak

