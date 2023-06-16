Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
6 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

by Dinara Khalilova June 16, 2023 4:24 PM 1 min read
Damage from a Russian artillery attack on June 16, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 1 p.m. local time on June 16, Russian troops shelled residential areas of Kherson, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported in Telegram.

At least six residents are known to have been wounded.

According to the investigation, a multistory building, administrative buildings of medical and educational institutions, vehicles, and power lines were damaged.

On June 15, Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 54 times using artillery, mortars, drones, aviation, Grad MLRS, and missiles. The attacks reportedly killed two people in the region and injured two more.

Kherson and other settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously shelled by Russia since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam, flooding residential areas on both banks of the river, did not result in the shelling falling in intensity in any way.

Saving lives from Russia’s flood: Inside inundated, shelled Kherson
Since Russia’s full-scale war began, first came eight months of terror under occupation, then came seven months of intense shelling across the river, then came the river itself to Kherson. Over 24 hours after Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and its massive…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
