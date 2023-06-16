6 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 1 p.m. local time on June 16, Russian troops shelled residential areas of Kherson, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported in Telegram.

At least six residents are known to have been wounded.

According to the investigation, a multistory building, administrative buildings of medical and educational institutions, vehicles, and power lines were damaged.

On June 15, Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 54 times using artillery, mortars, drones, aviation, Grad MLRS, and missiles. The attacks reportedly killed two people in the region and injured two more.

Kherson and other settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously shelled by Russia since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam, flooding residential areas on both banks of the river, did not result in the shelling falling in intensity in any way.