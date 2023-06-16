Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

2 killed, 16 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

by Dinara Khalilova June 16, 2023 11:30 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on June 15-16, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and wounded 16 more over the past 24 hours, according to regional authorities.

Russia targeted eight Ukrainian oblasts — Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Luhansk.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 54 times using artillery, mortars, drones, aviation, Grad MLRS, and missiles, the regional administration wrote on June 16. The attacks reportedly killed two people in the region and injured two more.

Russian attacks wounded 10 civilians in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit at least 11 regional settlements, damaging 13 houses, the building of a cultural institution, two administrative buildings, and an infrastructure facility, said Kyrylenko.

The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on June 15-16, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on June 15-16, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on June 15-16, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Overnight and early on June 16, Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast was targeted nine times, resulting in damages to people's homes and critical infrastructure, according to the regional administration. There were no casualties.

Earlier on June 15, Russian troops attacked seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, wounding three teenagers, one of whom has been hospitalized.

Russia's military struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast's Orikhiv in the morning of June 17, injuring a 55-year-old resident, the regional authorities wrote on Facebook. They reported receiving 24 reports about damages to civilians' property after Russia hit a total of 14 settlements in the region.

Russian troops hit three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a residential building and two outbuildings in the village of Lyptsi, as well as two residential buildings, a railway station, and an outbuilding in Kupiansk. No casualties were reported, according to the regional governor.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces slowly advance east, south as counteroffensive ongoing
Key developments on June 15: * Ukrainian forces advance east, south * Death toll of June 13 missile attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 13 * EU Parliament calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to join alliance * More weapons pledged for Ukraine after Ramstein Summit Ukrainian forces made gains up to one k…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.