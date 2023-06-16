2 killed, 16 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and wounded 16 more over the past 24 hours, according to regional authorities.

Russia targeted eight Ukrainian oblasts — Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Luhansk.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 54 times using artillery, mortars, drones, aviation, Grad MLRS, and missiles, the regional administration wrote on June 16. The attacks reportedly killed two people in the region and injured two more.

Russian attacks wounded 10 civilians in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit at least 11 regional settlements, damaging 13 houses, the building of a cultural institution, two administrative buildings, and an infrastructure facility, said Kyrylenko.

The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on June 15-16, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram) The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on June 15-16, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram) The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on June 15-16, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Overnight and early on June 16, Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast was targeted nine times, resulting in damages to people's homes and critical infrastructure, according to the regional administration. There were no casualties.

Earlier on June 15, Russian troops attacked seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, wounding three teenagers, one of whom has been hospitalized.

Russia's military struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast's Orikhiv in the morning of June 17, injuring a 55-year-old resident, the regional authorities wrote on Facebook. They reported receiving 24 reports about damages to civilians' property after Russia hit a total of 14 settlements in the region.

Russian troops hit three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a residential building and two outbuildings in the village of Lyptsi, as well as two residential buildings, a railway station, and an outbuilding in Kupiansk. No casualties were reported, according to the regional governor.