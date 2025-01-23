paint paint
57% of Ukrainians believe peace without full territorial integrity will fail, poll shows

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 23, 2025 8:38 PM 2 min read
Aerial view of a Ukrainian flag on the embankment of the Lopan River in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Getty Images)
A majority of Ukrainians — 57% — believe any peace agreement that does not fully restore Ukraine's territorial integrity is destined to fail, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on Jan. 23.

The survey revealed that this stance is shared across age groups, regions, and language practices.

The poll, conducted between Nov. 22 and Jan. 7, reflects strong public sentiment as Russia's full-scale war approaches its third anniversary, with Moscow continuing its offensive in Ukraine's east.

The researchers also noted a link between attitudes toward territorial integrity and perceptions of U.S. President Donald Trump's new administration.

Over half of respondents regard Trump's presidency positively, ranging from "rather good" to "very good."

But those who strongly or somewhat agree with the statement about territorial integrity are more likely to view Trump's presidency negatively.

The survey's results were based on telephone interviews with 1,600 respondents residing in Ukraine-controlled territories.

Expectations for possible peace talks in 2025 are rising, as Trump has vowed to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

Reports from the Wall Street Journal suggest his administration is weighing a plan to delay Ukraine's NATO membership by at least 20 years in exchange for continued Western arms supplies and the deployment of European peacekeepers to monitor a ceasefire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 26 that Russia aims to "end the conflict" in 2025, emphasizing hopes for front-line success.

He expressed openness to dialogue with Trump but reiterated Russia's demands, including no territorial concessions.

Kyiv Independent identifies high-ranking Russian officer, officials involved in looting of museums in southern Ukraine
Fleeing a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces collectively stole more than 33,000 historical artifacts and works of art. This museum theft is the largest in Europe since World War II.
The Kyiv IndependentYevheniia Motorevska
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.