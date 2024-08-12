46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim murdered in Germany in 2024.

According to Rostock investigators, a seriously injured man was found in a shared dormitory around 12:45 p.m. local time on Aug. 12. A doctor declared the man deceased shortly after he was found.

No information was released on the identity of the victim as the police investigation is ongoing.

In the most recent recorded murder on June 11, a nine-year-old was found murdered after a body was found in a forest near Dobeln.

In April, a 57-year-old Russian citizen allegedly stabbed two Ukrainian soldiers on medical rehabilitation in Germany in the town of Murnau am Staffelsee. The suspect was detained shortly after the attack.

German police also reported in February on a street knife attack on two Ukrainian basketball players in Germany. Seventeen-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov and 18-year-old Artem Kozachenko died in hospital due to injuries. The suspects were reportedly detained

In another incident described by police, a 15-year-old Ukrainian boy received severe head injuries and was taken to the hospital after his attacker allegedly made xenophobic remarks before the attack. The boy survived the attack.