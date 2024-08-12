Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany

by Dmytro Basmat August 13, 2024 12:52 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Security measures are conducted by police and a police dog in front of Hotel Bayerischer Hof ahead of the 2024 Munich Security Conference on February 16, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim murdered in Germany in 2024.

According to Rostock investigators, a seriously injured man was found in a shared dormitory around 12:45 p.m. local time on Aug. 12. A doctor declared the man deceased shortly after he was found.

No information was released on the identity of the victim as the police investigation is ongoing.

In the most recent recorded murder on June 11, a nine-year-old was found murdered after a body was found in a forest near Dobeln.

In April, a 57-year-old Russian citizen allegedly stabbed two Ukrainian soldiers on medical rehabilitation in Germany in the town of Murnau am Staffelsee. The suspect was detained shortly after the attack.

German police also reported in February on a street knife attack on two Ukrainian basketball players in Germany. Seventeen-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov and 18-year-old Artem Kozachenko died in hospital due to injuries. The suspects were reportedly detained

In another incident described by police, a 15-year-old Ukrainian boy received severe head injuries and was taken to the hospital after his attacker allegedly made xenophobic remarks before the attack. The boy survived the attack.

Russian stabbed to death two Ukrainian soldiers in Germany
The men born in 1987 and 2001 were in a medical rehabilitation in Germany.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Dmytro Basmat
46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

