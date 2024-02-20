Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Basketball, Ukraine
Edit post

Second Ukrainian basketball player dies of injuries after attack in Germany

by Kateryna Denisova February 21, 2024 12:07 AM 2 min read
Artem Kozachenko, the Ukrainian basketball player with the ART Giants basketball club. (ART Giants/Instagram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Eighteen-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko died in the hospital on Feb. 20 after being stabbed in Germany alongside his teammate last week, according to the ART Giants basketball club for which both players played.

Kozachenko and his 17-year-old teammate Volodymyr Yermakov were reportedly stabbed in the street in Oberhausen on Feb. 10. Yermakov died in the hospital due to his injuries. Kozachenko was placed in intensive care after the attack.

"Artem has been in intensive care at the hospital since the brutal attack in Oberhausen. Unfortunately, over the past few days, his condition deteriorated so significantly that doctors could do nothing more for him," ART Giants wrote on Instagram.

The incident began at 8:15 p.m. local time as a confrontation between two groups of young adults at a bus station on Willy-Brandt-Platz, the German media outlet Focus reported. Four people, including Yermakov and Kozachenko, suffered knife wounds.

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said the German police detained the person suspected of murdering Yermakov on Feb. 12. The German broadcaster DW reported on Feb. 16 that three more suspects were detained.

No further information has been provided.

According to the Kyiv Basketball Federation (FBK), the men's attackers may have been motivated by hatred against Ukraine. However, the German police reportedly do not believe the attack had a political motive, t-online reported.

Ukrainian consular representatives in Dusseldorf held talks with local police and stressed the need to carry out the investigation as soon as possible to bring perpetrators to justice, Nikolenko said.

Opinion: As an American in Avdiivka, what is Congress doing?
I am an American military veteran, callsign “Jackie,” and I am writing from Donbas in Ukraine. I am originally from Orange County, California. I served in the U.S. military for eight years, stationed in Colorado, South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. I also worked as a contractor at the
The Kyiv IndependentJohn Roberts
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.