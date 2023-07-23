Russian airstrike injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Kucherivka near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring one civilian, the regional administration reported on July 23.

A 70-year-old woman received multiple shrapnel wounds.

The Kupiansk community was liberated during Ukraine's counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022.

However, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on July 17 that Russian forces are on the offensive in the Kupiansk direction.

Russia is concentrating "more than 100,000 personnel, more than 900 tanks, more than 555 artillery systems, 370 MLRS" in the area of Kupiansk, according to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Eastern Military Command.

The Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported in the morning of July 23 that Ukrainian forces are holding the positions near Kupiansk, hindering Russian attempts to advance.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka axes, with heavy battles ongoing, according to the Ukrainian military.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border and the Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast is targeted by Russian forces on a nearly daily basis.