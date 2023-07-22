Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kharkiv Oblast on July 22, killing one person and injuring another, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to local prosecutors, Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk at around 11 a.m. local time.

They shelled Kupiansk again around 1:30 p.m. local time, killing a 57-year-old man.

Preliminary information suggests that the shelling was carried out with multiple rocket launchers, local prosecutors said.

At around 3 p.m. local time, Russian forces also shelled the village of Dvorichna, injuring a 60-year-old man. The man has been hospitalized for his injuries.

Both Kupiansk and Dvorichna were liberated by Ukrainian forces during the counteroffensive last fall. Since then, they have been subject to near-daily shelling, given that they are situated near Ukraine's border with Russia.