4 dead, 13 wounded during Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on Aug. 24

Russian forces struck Sumy Oblast 261 times on Aug. 24, killing four people and injuring 13 others, police said on Aug. 25.

"On the territory of the oblast, six apartment buildings, 26 private residential buildings, an educational institution building, farm buildings, cars, a gas pipeline, and shops were damaged, and a dry area of ​​about 2 hectares caught fire," Sumy Oblast Police added in a statement.

It did not provide further details on those killed or injured.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Civilians in Sumy Oblast within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the border with Kursk Oblast are now subject to restrictions on movement due to increasing Russian attacks, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.