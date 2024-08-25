Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, Russian attack, War, Ukraine
Edit post

British, American, Ukrainian journalists among those injured in Russian strike on Kramatorsk hotel

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 25, 2024 10:10 AM 1 min read
A picture of the Kramatorsk hotel damaged in a Russian strike overnight. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Two journalists have been injured and another is still trapped under rubble after a Russian strike on a hotel in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, regional authorities reported on Aug. 25.

"All three victims are journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the USA and Great Britain," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin, said in a post on Telegram.

He did not specify which of the three was still trapped under the rubble and their identities are currently unknown. The type of weapon used in the strike is also not currently known.

Filashkin said a high-rise residential building was also damaged in the attack and rescue operations were ongoing.

Kramatorsk is often used as a base for journalists traveling to and from the front lines in the east of Ukraine.

The city comes under regular Russian attacks, and a strike on a restaurant in the city center, popular with volunteers, journalists, and soldiers, in June 2023 killed 13 people and injured dozens of others.

The well-known Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina was seriously injured in the June 2023 strike and later died in hospital.

Amelina's work has been translated into numerous languages, including English, Polish, Italian, Spanish, German, Croatian, Dutch, Czech, and Hungarian.

She founded the Niu-York Literature Festival in 2021, which took place in the front-line town of Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast. It was postponed in 2022 due to Russia's full-scale invasion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:35 AM

Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.