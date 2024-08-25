British, American, Ukrainian journalists among those injured in Russian strike on Kramatorsk hotel

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Two journalists have been injured and another is still trapped under rubble after a Russian strike on a hotel in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, regional authorities reported on Aug. 25.

"All three victims are journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the USA and Great Britain," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin, said in a post on Telegram.

He did not specify which of the three was still trapped under the rubble and their identities are currently unknown. The type of weapon used in the strike is also not currently known.

Filashkin said a high-rise residential building was also damaged in the attack and rescue operations were ongoing.

Kramatorsk is often used as a base for journalists traveling to and from the front lines in the east of Ukraine.

The city comes under regular Russian attacks, and a strike on a restaurant in the city center, popular with volunteers, journalists, and soldiers, in June 2023 killed 13 people and injured dozens of others.

The well-known Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina was seriously injured in the June 2023 strike and later died in hospital.

Amelina's work has been translated into numerous languages, including English, Polish, Italian, Spanish, German, Croatian, Dutch, Czech, and Hungarian.

She founded the Niu-York Literature Festival in 2021, which took place in the front-line town of Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast. It was postponed in 2022 due to Russia's full-scale invasion.