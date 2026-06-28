36 injured across Ukraine over past day as Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles

Thirty-six people were injured across Ukraine over the past day as Russia targeted Kyiv with Iskander-M ballistic missiles during its overnight attack, Ukrainian authorities reported on June 28.

Ukraine's Air Force said it intercepted all six Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one of the two Zircon hypersonic missiles or Onyx missiles, and 125 of the 142 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Two people were injured in Kyiv, according to local authorities.

Elsewhere, Russian attacks injured 21 people, including three children, in Sumy Oblast, local authorities said.

Eight people were injured in Kherson Oblast, according to local authorities.

Three people were injured in Donetsk Oblast, including one in Sloviansk and two in Kramatorsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Two people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, officials said.

As of around 10 a.m., missile and drone attacks were still ongoing, with monitoring channels reporting guided aerial bomb launches toward Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv oblasts, as well as a missile and drones heading toward Zaporizhzhia.