Ukrainian men abroad can now register for military service at foreign consulates

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 8, 2024 4:09 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian citizens who arrived to Krakow after fleeing from Ukraine queue to handle formalities for at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Krakow, Poland on March 14, 2022. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukrainian conscripts and reservists living abroad for more than three months can now register for military service at foreign consulates, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on June 7.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers opted to update military registration and mobilization regulations. Previously, military conscripts living abroad for more than three months needed to visit a military registration office inside Ukrainian territory. These individuals can now register at a Ukrainian consulate in a foreign country.

Ukraine has made steps to update the legal framework around conscription to ramp up mobilization over the past year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a new law on mobilization on April 16.

Ukraine then temporarily suspended new applications for consular support for military-age men abroad due to the new law on mobilization. The Foreign Ministry said it would restore consular services less than a month later.

Military-aged men, with some exceptions, must update their military documents within 60 days from May 18 at public service centers and enlistment offices or via the online application Rezerv+.

Starting June 18, a QR code in the "Reserve+" app will serve as an electronic military registration document, eliminating the need to carry paper documents. Relevant officials can verify this QR code through the app.

Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry announced that approximately 1.6 million Ukrainians have updated their information in line with new mobilization norms effective May 18, with over 1.4 million using the "Reserve+" application.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
