3 Ukrainian tennis players advance to second round of Olympic Games in Paris

by Kateryna Hodunova July 29, 2024 12:02 AM 3 min read
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina celebrates match point over Victoria Azarenka at the Washington Open on July 31, 2023. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Ukrainian tennis players Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, and Dayana Yastremska have won their first matches at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

For the second time in history, four Ukrainian female athletes qualified in the individual tennis competition at the Olympics. Anhelina Kalinina was also supposed to compete on the court at Roland Garros, but she withdrew at the last minute due to a cold.

The first to reach the second round was the Olympic bronze medalist, Svitolina. Svitolina defeated Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in two sets in about an hour, 6-2, 6-1. In the next match, the 29-year-old Ukrainian will play against the fifth seed, Jessica Pegula from the United States.

Kostyuk, making her Olympic debut, knocked out Lulu Sun of New Zealand, who had reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals a few weeks earlier. The Ukrainian finished the match in two sets with a score of 6-4, 6-3, moving on to take on Clara Burel from France.

Yastremska, who stopped in the first round at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, started with a victory this time.

Of the three Ukrainians, she spent the most time on the court. Her match against Brazilian Laura Pigossi lasted two hours. Yastremska won in three sets, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0. The Ukrainian will face Colombian Camila Osorio in the next round.

Kostyuk and Yastremska will play against their opponents for the first time.

Svitolina, in turn, has already faced Pegula five times on the WTA tour. Pegula leads the head-to-head record with 4-1. The last match between a Ukrainian and an American took place in 2023 at the US Open. Svitolina was defeated in three sets.

Long an Olympic powerhouse, Russia has the smallest participation in 30 years
Russia, as well as the Soviet Union before it, has long sought to use international sporting spectacles as an opportunity to demonstrate the nation’s athletic prowess and improve its prestige on the global stage. The 2014 Winter Olympics, held in Sochi, Russia, just days before unmarked Russian tro…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

The 2024 Summer Olympics will occur from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Only 140 Ukrainian athletes will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this year, the smallest number in the history of the country's participation in the games, according to Ukraine's National Olympic Committee.

Ukraine will be represented in 23 sports in Paris. Ukrainian athletes will compete in football, breakdancing, and sport climbing for the first time at the Olympics.

The full-scale invasion has significantly affected the preparation of Ukrainian athletes for the competition in Paris, the National Olympic Committee's president, Vadym Gutzeit, said on July 9 at a press conference in Kyiv.

Over 500 Ukrainian sports facilities have been damaged or destroyed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Some of the facilities are located in the Russian-held territories, according to the NOC's president.

Ukrainian athletes who will never have a chance to compete at the Olympics
Audiences from across the world tuning into the Olympics kicking off with this Friday’s opening ceremony in Paris should, as they enjoy the show, be conscious of why Ukraine will not be fully represented this summer – and at future athletic competitions. Among the tens of thousands of Ukrainians ki…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
