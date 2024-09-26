The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
3 Red Cross representatives injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk

by Kateryna Denisova September 26, 2024 12:05 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 26, 2024. (The Ukrainian Red Cross/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Sept. 25 injured three representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society while on a humanitarian mission, the organization said.

Russia targeted the city center with two guided aerial bombs, damaging two high-rise buildings, shops, and cars. At least two people were killed and 19 injured, including children, local authorities reported.

One Red Cross volunteer was injured and hospitalized. The head of the Kramatorsk city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross and the driver who were in the car also suffered injuries, the organization said.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross continues its mission to provide assistance to the civilian population despite the danger posed by the ongoing war in the country," the statement read.

In mid-September, Russian forces attacked the village of Viroliubivka near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing three employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross mission and injuring two others.

Kramatorsk comes under regular Russian attacks. The strike on the Safir (Sapphire) Hotel in on Aug. 24 killed British national Ryan Evans, a security adviser for Reuters, and seriously injured Reuters camera operator Ivan Lubysh-Kirdey.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
