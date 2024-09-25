Russia attacks Kramatorsk city center, killing 2, injuring 12, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 25, killing at least two and injuring 12 people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Three children are among the injured, he added.

Russia targeted the city center with three guided aerial bombs, damaging two high-rise buildings, shops, and cars. Emergency services are working at the scene, according to Filashkin.

The aftermath of the Russian strike against the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 25, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)

"This is another war crime by the Russians and another sad reminder that there are no safe places left in Donetsk Oblast," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram, encouraging remaining local residents to evacuate.

Kramatorsk comes under regular Russian attacks. A strike on a restaurant in the city center, popular with volunteers, journalists, and soldiers, in June 2023 killed 13 people and injured dozens of others.

The well-known Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina was seriously injured in the June 2023 strike and later died in hospital.