Around 10 Russian drones downed over Kyiv, debris causes fire

by Sonya Bandouil and Kateryna Denisova September 26, 2024 7:58 AM 1 min read
Firefighters putting out the fire after an overnight Shahed drone attack in Kyiv on Sept. 26, 2024. (Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration)
Editor's note: Kyiv authorities initially reported a child was injured and hospitalized during the overnight Russian attack, but later retracted this information.

Debris from intercepted Russian drones damaged a gas pipe in a residential building in Kyiv during an overnight attack on Sept. 26, city authorities reported.

The air raid alarm in Ukraine's capital sounded for 5 hours. Multiple explosions were heard in several of the city’s districts as well as in Kyiv Oblast, according to the Kyiv Independent reporters.

Over 15 drones were spotted near Kyiv, with around 10 of them downed by air defenses, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

No casualties were reported.

Debris fell in the city’s Pechersk district, damaging a gas pipe in a five-story residential building. The attack also damaged about 20 cars.

Emergency services were called to the district due to a fire on the first floor of a residential building caused by falling debris.

Debris was also spotted on the territory of a kindergarten, local authorities said.

Authors: Sonya Bandouil, Kateryna Denisova
