Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kramatorsk, Russian attack, Journalists, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, War
Edit post

Reuters journalist injured in Kramatorsk hotel strike in serious condition

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 26, 2024 6:02 PM 2 min read
Reuters camera operator Ivan Lubysh-Kirdey, who was seriously injured in a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kramatorsk on Aug. 24, 2024. (Mariia Semenchenko / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Reuters camera operator Ivan Lubysh-Kirdey is unconscious after sustaining serious injuries from Russia's Aug. 24 strike on a hotel in Kramatorsk, his wife, Mariia Semenchenko, said on Aug. 26.

The strike on the Safir (Sapphire) Hotel in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast killed British national Ryan Evans, a security adviser for Reuters, and injured six others, including two local female residents.

As well as Lubysh-Kirdey, one other journalist for Reuters was among the injured. In a statement, Reuters said a six-person team had been staying at the hotel when it was hit.

The city of Kramatorsk is currently located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the front line. The hotel was hit at around 10:35 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Lubysh-Kirdey "was not far from the epicenter of the explosion, so he has numerous injuries" and is now unconscious, Semenchenko said in a Facebook post, adding that he is being treated in Dnipro.

"The best doctors take care of him, they do everything possible and impossible."

Semenchenko said she is "very grateful to everyone" who has provided support, including Reuters. "I believe that Ivan also feels this support," she said.

"I was afraid of such news since 2014, when Ivan started traveling and filming on the front line," Semenchenko said.

Lubysh-Kirdey is an experienced camera operator who covered the EuroMaidan Revolution as well as the Battle of Ilovaisk in 2014, when Ukrainian soldiers who had been promised safe passage by Russian-backed proxies through a pre-agreed corridor came under attack.

Russia attacks Ukraine with over 100 missiles, about 100 drones, Zelensky says
Kyiv Independent reporters heard explosions in the city shortly before 8:30 a.m, with several more a few minutes later.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:30 AM

Zelensky expresses support for India hosting Ukraine's second peace summit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 25 that negotiations are ongoing with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Switzerland to organize a second peace summit. In a conversation with Indian journalists, Zelensky revealed that he had informed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support for India hosting the summit.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.