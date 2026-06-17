3 months ago, you helped an injured journalist — this week, he concludes his treatment

Dear supporters,

Three months ago, nearly 1,500 of you helped raise $63,500 for Ukrainian photojournalist George Ivanchenko, who lost his leg while reporting from the front line.

Together with his colleague, French journalist Antoni Lallican, George was reporting in the east of Ukraine when a Russian FPV (first-person view) drone targeted them in October. Antoni was killed instantly.

This week, George graduates from Superhumans Center with his new, fully functional electronic prosthesis. Your support made this milestone possible. The raised funds covered the cost of Genium X4 electronic knee — the most expensive and critical component of George’s prosthesis.

George Ivanchenko (R) at Superhumans Center in Lviv, trying on his assembled prosthetics for the first time on May 27, 2026. (Photo by Roksolyana Trush)

The path to this moment was not easy. Before the prosthesis could be fitted, George needed surgery to reshape his residual limb and remove an osteophyte — a bone growth that can develop after amputation. Fortunately, doctors were able to remove it without the need for reamputation, preserving the remaining length of his leg.

After recovering from surgery, George was finally able to try on his prosthesis for the first time.

Prior to this, George learned how to walk with prosthesis with a mechanical knee joint. However, electronic components provide a much higher level of functionality.

"As it turns out, it doesn't just look impressive — it's incredibly functional too. I didn't think it was possible to walk this easily. It's incredible," he told us.

George says the difference is already noticeable, and for the first time in months, he can envision what life after recovery may look like. Rehabilitation could take two to four weeks — after which George expects to return to a fully active life and to reporting.

He already has a plan for the first real test of his new mobility: a camping trip to France with his wife — both a trial run for his new knee and an overdue honeymoon. While there, he also plans to visit the family of Antoni Lallican, the journalist and his friend who did not survive the drone strike that injured George.

This campaign reminded us, once again, how powerful a community can be when it is united by shared values. George's independence, mobility, and future work — all of it is now possible thanks to the support of people like you.

Thank you for standing with George — and with all of us who work to tell Ukraine’s story.