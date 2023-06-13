Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Mayor: Russia strikes civilian buildings in Kryvyi Rih

by Olena Goncharova June 13, 2023 5:40 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A few civilian buildings in central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih were targeted by Russian air strikes overnight on June 13, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported.

These strikes included a five-storey building, causing severe damage. "There are people wounded in extremely serious condition," Vilkul said on his official Telegram page. "Likely, there are people under the rubble."

Kryvyi Rih — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown — has often been the target of Russian drone and missile attacks.

No additional information was provided by the mayor at this time. Air raid alerts were activated all over Ukraine in the early hours on June 13.

The Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram just before 4:00 a.m. that the city's air defenses were at work on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Author: Olena Goncharova
