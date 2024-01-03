Skip to content
230 Ukrainian POWs return home from Russian captivity in largest prisoner exchange in full-scale war

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2024 6:36 PM 1 min read
The Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) who were returned from Russian captivity on Jan. 3, 2024. (Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were returned from Russian captivity in the largest prisoner exchange since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on Jan. 3.

The previous prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia took place in August last year, after which, according to Ukrainian officials, Moscow refused to continue the practices in an alleged effort to turn Ukrainian families of POWs against their own authorities.

The 230 prisoners freed on Jan. 3. included personnel from Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, National Guard, border guards, and a police officer, as well as six civilians, the headquarters wrote.

Among those returned were those who had the official POW status, confirmed through the International Committee of the Red Cross, and those Ukrainian personnel who were considered missing.

Most returned POWs are privates and sergeants. Five women were freed during this prisoner swap, according to the headquarters.

What it's like to know your loved ones are in Russian captivity
On the evening of Feb. 24, Nataliia Sivak received a terrifying message from her younger brother, Ukrainian soldier Yakiv Nehrii. “Tell everyone I love them very much,” the message read. “We are under heavy attack.” It was the last time she heard from him. When Russia launched its full-scale war
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
