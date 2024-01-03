230 Ukrainian POWs return home from Russian captivity in largest prisoner exchange in full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were returned from Russian captivity in the largest prisoner exchange since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on Jan. 3.

The previous prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia took place in August last year, after which, according to Ukrainian officials, Moscow refused to continue the practices in an alleged effort to turn Ukrainian families of POWs against their own authorities.

The 230 prisoners freed on Jan. 3. included personnel from Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, National Guard, border guards, and a police officer, as well as six civilians, the headquarters wrote.

Among those returned were those who had the official POW status, confirmed through the International Committee of the Red Cross, and those Ukrainian personnel who were considered missing.

Most returned POWs are privates and sergeants. Five women were freed during this prisoner swap, according to the headquarters.