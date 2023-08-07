Official: 22 Ukrainian POWs return home in latest prisoner exchange

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak reported on Aug. 7 that 22 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been returned from Russian captivity.

The soldiers range in age from 23 to 54 years old, and include two officers. Among those returning from Russian captivity are injured soldiers, Yermak said on Telegram.



"All those freed will undergo a course of physical and psychological rehabilitation and reintegration and will receive the necessary treatment with the support of medical specialists," Yermak said.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's ombudsman for human rights, said that 2,598 Ukrainians have been returned over 48 prisoner exchanges.

The last exchange resulted in the return of 45 prisoners of war on July 6. Two children, who had previously been deported, were also returned.