Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: 22 Ukrainian POWs return home in latest prisoner exchange

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 7, 2023 2:06 PM 1 min read
Some of the Ukrainian soldiers returned to Ukraine in a prisoner exchange on Aug. 7. (Photo: Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak reported on Aug. 7 that 22 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been returned from Russian captivity.

The soldiers range in age from 23 to 54 years old, and include two officers. Among those returning from Russian captivity are injured soldiers, Yermak said on Telegram.

"All those freed will undergo a course of physical and psychological rehabilitation and reintegration and will receive the necessary treatment with the support of medical specialists," Yermak said.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's ombudsman for human rights, said that 2,598 Ukrainians have been returned over 48 prisoner exchanges.

The last exchange resulted in the return of 45 prisoners of war on July 6. Two children, who had previously been deported, were also returned.  

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
