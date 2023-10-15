207 Ukrainians have evacuated from Israel

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first evacuation flight with 207 Ukrainian citizens on board, including 63 children, has taken off from Israel's Tel Aviv to Bucharest, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko reported on Oct. 14.

Upon arrival in Bucharest, the Ukrainians will receive assistance from the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania and Romanian partners.

The next flight is scheduled for Oct. 15, according to Nikolenko. The ministry plans to evacuate 155 Ukrainians.

In the meantime, Israel's Foreign Ministry revoked their previously granted permission for foreigners to be evacuated from Gaza using the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, according to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Lubinets said that Israeli authorities withdrew from the agreement just two hours before the planned evacuation was to begin, saying they could not guarantee the safety of those using the crossing.

At least 243 Ukrainian citizens need to be evacuated from Gaza.