207 Ukrainians have evacuated from Israel

by Olena Goncharova October 15, 2023 3:55 AM 1 min read
Residents look at the wreckage of destroyed vehicles following a rocket attack from Gaza in Ashkelon, Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The first evacuation flight with 207 Ukrainian citizens on board, including 63 children, has taken off from Israel's Tel Aviv to Bucharest, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko reported on Oct. 14.

Upon arrival in Bucharest, the Ukrainians will receive assistance from the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania and Romanian partners.

The next flight is scheduled for Oct. 15, according to Nikolenko. The ministry plans to evacuate 155 Ukrainians.

In the meantime, Israel's Foreign Ministry revoked their previously granted permission for foreigners to be evacuated from Gaza using the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, according to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Lubinets said that Israeli authorities withdrew from the agreement just two hours before the planned evacuation was to begin, saying they could not guarantee the safety of those using the crossing.

At least 243 Ukrainian citizens need to be evacuated from Gaza.

Ambassador: At least 260 Ukrainian citizens to be evacuated from Israel in 'coming days'
“Two hundred eight are leaving today, 52 tomorrow. And we will schedule the next flight for October 18. These are all tickets purchased through the embassy,” Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, told news outlet ZN.ua on Oct. 14.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
