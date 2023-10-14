Ambassador: At least 260 Ukrainian citizens to be evacuated from Israel in 'coming days'

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 250 Ukrainian citizens will be evacuated from Israel "in the coming days," Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, told news outlet ZN.ua on Oct. 14.

"Two hundred eight are leaving today, 52 tomorrow. And we will schedule the next flight for October 18. These are all tickets purchased through the embassy," Korniichuk said.

According to the ambassador, there is no indication that Ukrainian citizens were taken hostage by the Palestinian armed militant group Hamas.

Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale against Israel on Oct. 7, killing over 1,000 Israelis.

Over 120 civilians are currently being held hostage by Hamas, according to the Israel Defense Forces' update on Oct. 14.

Ukraine's embassy in Israel told the news agency Interfax-Ukraine on Oct. 13. that 12 Ukrainians had been killed and another nine Ukrainians were injured.

According to Korniichuk, that number has not changed.

ZN.ua reported that only one of the Ukrainians killed during the attack exclusively had a Ukrainian passport, as opposed to dual Ukrainian-Israeli citizenship.