2024 was 'hard-won and free,' Zelensky says in New Year's Eve message

Ukraine has faced a particularly tough year on the battlefield. The entire year saw Ukrainian troops on the back foot, losing territory to the advancing Russian troops in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast and eastern Donetsk Oblast.

Russia captured Avdiivka — an industrial city in Donetsk Oblast — in February, kickstarting Moscow's offensives all across the region.

Taking advantage of a poorly conducted rotation of Ukrainian units, Russian troops launched a push toward Toretsk and Niu-York, towns in the mid-part of Donetsk Oblast that used to enjoy little engagement.

Russia continued to gain ground on the eastern part of the region over the summer, gradually approaching Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vuhledar.

Vuhledar was captured in October. Experts say that Russia could capture Pokrovsk within "months."

As well as further challenges on the battlefield, 2025 will also bring with it U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump’s previous criticism of U.S. military aid to Ukraine and his intent to “get out” of the war has sparked concerns that his approach may involve pressuring Kyiv into concessions to achieve a settlement.

Zelensky's full post reads:

Our 2024. Every single day of it has been won by our warriors, by all our people, by everyone who defends, works, strengthens, and helps. Hard work and courage, humanity and integrity of the entire nation filled this year. Along with care, development and love, the desire to change reality for the better, no matter what. We Ukrainians know what it means not to wait for what tomorrow will bring, but to fight for every single day and every year of freedom. And 2024 was exactly that — a year hard-won and free. Another step towards justice, a fair peace, our victory, and a life without war. I wish us all strength, unity, and inspiration in the coming year. Happy New Year of life and freedom—Happy Our Year!