2 Ukrainians may have been killed in car accident in Poland

Three people were killed in a car accident in Warsaw on May 3, presumably including two Ukrainian citizens, spokesperson for the District Prosecutor's Office Szymon Banna said, according to RMF 24.

The accident reportedly occurred in the city's Wilanow district. A BMW car drove off the road, hit a tree and caught fire, RMF 24 wrote. The third person killed in the accident was presumably Belarusian.

"Speeding, which led to loss of control of the BMW, caused the accident, according to the preliminary findings," Banna said.

The car crash will be investigated as negligent homicide which caused a fatal road accident, he added.

Poland hosts around 1 million Ukrainians who fled from Russia's all-out war, the highest number of all countries. The U.N. recorded approximately 6 million Ukrainian refugees residing abroad as a result of Russian aggression.