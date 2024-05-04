Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Car crash, Ukraine, Refugees, Warsaw
Edit post

2 Ukrainians may have been killed in car accident in Poland

by Kateryna Denisova May 4, 2024 11:42 PM 1 min read
Polish and Ukrainian flags in Warsaw. March 26, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Three people were killed in a car accident in Warsaw on May 3, presumably including two Ukrainian citizens, spokesperson for the District Prosecutor's Office Szymon Banna said, according to RMF 24.

The accident reportedly occurred in the city's Wilanow district. A BMW car drove off the road, hit a tree and caught fire, RMF 24 wrote. The third person killed in the accident was presumably Belarusian.

"Speeding, which led to loss of control of the BMW, caused the accident, according to the preliminary findings," Banna said.

The car crash will be investigated as negligent homicide which caused a fatal road accident, he added.

Poland hosts around 1 million Ukrainians who fled from Russia's all-out war, the highest number of all countries. The U.N. recorded approximately 6 million Ukrainian refugees residing abroad as a result of Russian aggression.

Polish government backs law amendments on Ukrainian refugees, extending protection status
“We will support Ukrainian citizens who had to flee the war and took refuge in Poland, but we also expect clear and explicit rules. This is all in the act that the government adopted,” Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:11 PM

Russia claims to have downed ATACMS over Crimea.

In a post on Telegram, the Kremlin's Defense Ministry said four ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine by the U.S. were intercepted overnight by "air defense systems on duty." It did not say if falling debris had caused any damage.
10:10 AM

Ukraine says close to $500,000 in reconstruction funds for Borodyanka 'disappeared.'

After an audit, there was a discrepancy of Hr 14 million (around $353,000) related to plastic-metal windows, which were earmarked for installation but never actually put in. The State Audit Service said local governments should "ensure more thorough control" over reconstruction funding and added that the case had been referred to the Prosecutor General's Office to determine whether criminal wrongdoing had occurred.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.