Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

2 killed, 9 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

by Dinara Khalilova March 17, 2023 10:56 AM 2 min read
Houses damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on March 16-17. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

According to local authorities, two people were killed, and nine more were wounded.

Russian attacks killed two civilians and injured eight more in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported in his morning update on March 17. Russia hit 13 settlements and three communities in the region, damaging almost 30 houses, five high-rises, a school, an enterprise, and a penal institution, said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 76 times, firing 413 projectiles on the oblast's settlements, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. The attacks reportedly wounded one person in the region as well as damaged a medical facility, houses, and apartment buildings in the city of Kherson.

Russian troops hit Kupiansk, Chuhuiv, and Kharkiv districts in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging houses and outbuildings, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. There were no casualties among civilians, he said, adding that 24 people had been evacuated from dangerous areas of the region.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia had struck civilian infrastructure in 13 settlements. Local authorities received 13 reports about damage to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks. The administration didn't provide information on casualties.

In Chernihiv Oblast, four villages close to the Russian-Ukrainian border came under fire over the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The Ukrainian military didn't provide information on casualties or damages.

Russia also shelled the villages of Novoselivske, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, the regional administration said on Telegram. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

The Russian military used mortars and grenade launchers to attack Sumy Oblast's communities of Bilopillia and Shalyhyne on March 16, according to the regional administration. According to officials, more than 140 strikes were recorded, but there were no casualties or damages.

On March 16, Russian troops hit the water area of the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. There were no casualties or damage.

UN Commission finds Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.