2 killed, 9 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

According to local authorities, two people were killed, and nine more were wounded.

Russian attacks killed two civilians and injured eight more in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported in his morning update on March 17. Russia hit 13 settlements and three communities in the region, damaging almost 30 houses, five high-rises, a school, an enterprise, and a penal institution, said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 76 times, firing 413 projectiles on the oblast's settlements, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. The attacks reportedly wounded one person in the region as well as damaged a medical facility, houses, and apartment buildings in the city of Kherson.

Russian troops hit Kupiansk, Chuhuiv, and Kharkiv districts in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging houses and outbuildings, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. There were no casualties among civilians, he said, adding that 24 people had been evacuated from dangerous areas of the region.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia had struck civilian infrastructure in 13 settlements. Local authorities received 13 reports about damage to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks. The administration didn't provide information on casualties.

In Chernihiv Oblast, four villages close to the Russian-Ukrainian border came under fire over the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The Ukrainian military didn't provide information on casualties or damages.

Russia also shelled the villages of Novoselivske, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, the regional administration said on Telegram. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

The Russian military used mortars and grenade launchers to attack Sumy Oblast's communities of Bilopillia and Shalyhyne on March 16, according to the regional administration. According to officials, more than 140 strikes were recorded, but there were no casualties or damages.

On March 16, Russian troops hit the water area of the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. There were no casualties or damage.