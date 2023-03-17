Russian forces shell 2 communities in Sumy Oblast
March 17, 2023 1:11 am
Russian forces struck the communities of Bilopillia and Shalyhyne, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 16.
Russia used mortars and grenade launchers to attack the communities.
According to officials, more than 140 strikes were recorded.
No casualties or damages were reported.
Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.
