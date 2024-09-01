Russia's attack on Sumy injures 13, including 4 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack on a center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy on Sept. 1. Sumy, home to over 250,000 people, is located some 350 kilometers (217 miles) east of Kyiv.

At least 13 civilians were wounded in the attack, including four children, according to the Sumy city council. Four of the injured were transferred to the local hospital. Approximately 400 windows were shattered in the attack and some five nearby high-rises were damaged.

No further information was immediately available on the aftermath of the strike.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 27, at least 16 people were injured in attacks on 12 communities in the region.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast. Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.‌

