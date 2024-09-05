The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 7

by Dmytro Basmat September 5, 2024 3:42 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the damage caused by a Russian KAB guided bomb attack on the community of Yampil in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 4, 2024. The attack injured six people. (Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck Sumy Oblast 149 times throughout the day on Sept. 4, injuring seven people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russia dropped a KAB guided aerial bomb onto the community of Yampil around 12 p.m. local time, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office said, injuring a total of six civilians between the ages of 36 and 72.

A second community, Svesy, was also hit with a missile strike, injuring one person.

No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

On Sept. 3, a Russian attack on a university building in the regional capital, Sumy, injured one person. Another attack on Sept. 1 on a children's social and psychological rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy injured 18 people including six children.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.

As Ukrainian children return to school, Russia launches missiles at educational facilities
As the new school year began in Ukraine, Russia intensified its attacks on the country’s educational facilities, further disrupting a study process already severely impacted by the full-scale war and sowing anxiety among students and their families. In just three days, Russian strikes damaged at le…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:36 PM  (Updated: )

US cracks down on Russian interference in 2024 election.

The U.S. State, Justice, and Treasury departments have acted jointly against the Kremlin's propaganda machine, seizing web domains, issuing indictments, and imposing visa restrictions against participants in Russia's covert election interference campaign.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.