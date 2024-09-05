Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck Sumy Oblast 149 times throughout the day on Sept. 4, injuring seven people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russia dropped a KAB guided aerial bomb onto the community of Yampil around 12 p.m. local time, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office said, injuring a total of six civilians between the ages of 36 and 72.

A second community, Svesy, was also hit with a missile strike, injuring one person.

No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

On Sept. 3, a Russian attack on a university building in the regional capital, Sumy, injured one person. Another attack on Sept. 1 on a children's social and psychological rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy injured 18 people including six children.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.







