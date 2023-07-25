Soldier killed in military checkpoint crash in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

A man has been detained after crashing at high speed into a military roadblock with his car shortly after midnight on July 25. The Kyiv City Police reported that the crash killed one 49-year-old National Guard soldier and injured two others.

According to the police, the crash happened at 12:05 a.m. at a checkpoint on Beresteiska Avenue near the Svyatoshin metro station. Kyiv has a curfew that begins at 12 a.m. and ends at 5 a.m.

Residents without special permits are forbidden from being outside their homes or traveling around the city by foot or with any means of transport.

The suspect could face up to eight years in prison. The Kyiv City Prosecutor Office reported that preliminary investigations are in progress and the driver been detained. No alcohol was detected in his body.

In May, a National Guard soldier was killed when a car driven by a judge of a Kyiv district court crashed into a checkpoint on the same road.

The accident happened on May 25 at 11:55 p.m. as the soldier was setting up a roadblock on Beresteiska Avenue. The judge, Oleksii Tandyr, was intoxicated while driving.

On July 17, it was reported that Tandyr will remain in custody until August 26, when the pre-trial investigation of the case is scheduled to end.