Curfew in Kyiv shortened by 1 hour, public transport and business to stay open longer

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2023 8:34 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

From March 26, curfew in Ukraine's capital will begin at midnight rather than at 11 p.m., as per an announcement made by Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko on March 17.

The curfew will end at the same time as previously, at 5 a.m. During the this time, residents without special permits are forbidden from being outside their homes or travelling around the city by foot or with any means of transport.

In accordance with the changes, which came into place on the same day that Ukraine enters daylight saving time, above-ground transport will now run for an extra hour until 11:30 p.m., while the city's metro system will run until 11 p.m.

Alcohol will be able to be purchased in stores until 9 p.m., two hours later than the previous limit.

The same change to curfew hours was also made in Kyiv Oblast, while in Kherson Oblast, curfew will now begin from 8 p.m.

