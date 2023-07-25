Kyiv authorities report shooting down all Russian drones in latest overnight attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight on July 25 in its sixth drone attack on the capital this month, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram, adding that all incoming drones had been shot down by air defenses.

"All air targets were detected and destroyed on the approach to Kyiv in a timely manner by air defense forces," said the administration's head Serhii Popko.

No casualties or damage have been reported as a result of the attack at the time of publication, but according to Popko, exact details on any consequences of the overnight attack are still being determined.

It is unclear how many drones Russia launched at Kyiv in this latest attack.

Air raid alerts were activated at around 2 a.m. local time in most of Ukraine's central and eastern oblasts and lasted for around three hours.