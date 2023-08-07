Governor: 1 killed, 12 injured in strikes on Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that Russian forces fired on a high-rise in Kherson multiple times during the early hours of Aug. 7, killing one 59-year-old woman.

10 people were injured, including a 93-year-old-woman, as a result of the attacks on the residential building, which set on fire, he said.

Two firemen were also injured while extinguishing the blaze and were taken to hospital.

Strikes were also reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that a Russian missile hit the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight.

A fire broke out, which emergency workers have extinguished. No casualties have been reported.

Lysak also reported that the Russian army shelled the village of Myrove in Nikopol Oblast. Shells from heavy artillery flew there. The information is being clarified.