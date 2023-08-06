2 elderly women injured in attack on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

On the evening of Aug. 6, the Russian military shelled the village of Olhivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 73-year-old woman and a 77-year-old womаn, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Both women were hospitalized with "acute injuries." According to the report, one of the shells hit the yard of a private house.

Since mid-November, when Ukraine liberated Kherson Oblast and forced Russian troops to retreat from the western bank of the Dnipro, the Russian army has been constantly shelling Ukrainian positions and settlements in the region.

A recent Russian strike on Kherson on July 31 killed four people. Seventeen others were injured, including a 16-year-old girl.