Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
2 elderly women injured in attack on Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 7, 2023 12:19 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a medical facility in Kherson on Aug. 1, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On the evening of Aug. 6, the Russian military shelled the village of Olhivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 73-year-old woman and a 77-year-old womаn, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Both women were hospitalized with "acute injuries." According to the report, one of the shells hit the yard of a private house.

Since mid-November, when Ukraine liberated Kherson Oblast and forced Russian troops to retreat from the western bank of the Dnipro, the Russian army has been constantly shelling Ukrainian positions and settlements in the region.

A recent Russian strike on Kherson on July 31 killed four people. Seventeen others were injured, including a 16-year-old girl.

Ukraine’s Air Force: 30 missiles, 27 drones shot down overnight
Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Aug. 6 that 30 missiles and 27 kamikaze drones were shot down by air defense overnight during Russia’s latest mass attack that came in several waves.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
