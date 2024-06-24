Russian guided bomb attack on Kurakhovo in Donetsk Oblast kills man

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 62-year-old man was killed and another person injured after a Russian guided bomb attack on the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on June 24.

"The Russians do not stop their crimes on our land," Filashkin said in a post on Telegram.

Elsewhere in Donetsk Oblast on June 24, at least four people were killed and 34 injured in a Russian ballistic missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk.

In a post on Telegram, Filashkin said Russian forces fired two Iskander missiles at the city, destroying a house and damaging 16 others.

Two children, aged 12 and 13, are reportedly among the wounded.

"This is one of the largest enemy attacks on civilians in recent times," Filashkin added.

Earlier on June 24, Filashkin reported a 63-year-old woman was killed and a 64-year-old man injured in a Russian attack on the town of Toretsk, also located in Donetsk Oblast.