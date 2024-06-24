At least 4 dead, 34 wounded after Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

At least four people have been killed and 34 wounded after a Russian ballistic missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on June 24.

In a post on Telegram, Filashkin said Russian forces fired two Iskander missiles at the city, destroying a house and damaging 16 others.

Two children, aged 12 and 13, are reportedly among the wounded.

"This is one of the largest enemy attacks on civilians in recent times," Filashkin added.

Earlier on June 24, Filashkin reported a 63-year-old woman was killed and a 64-year-old man injured in a Russian attack on the town of Toretsk, also located in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine's Armed Forces last week reported an increase in Russian attacks near the town of Toretsk after a "long lull" in fighting in the area.

In his latest post, Filashkin said "not a single safe place has been left in Donetsk [Oblast]" and urged people to evacuate away from the frontlines.