News Feed, Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks, Ukraine
At least 4 dead, 34 wounded after Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk

by Chris York June 24, 2024 2:59 PM 1 min read
The scene of the June 24, 2024, attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
At least four people have been killed and 34 wounded after a Russian ballistic missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on June 24.

In a post on Telegram, Filashkin said Russian forces fired two Iskander missiles at the city, destroying a house and damaging 16 others.

Two children, aged 12 and 13, are reportedly among the wounded.

"This is one of the largest enemy attacks on civilians in recent times," Filashkin added.

Earlier on June 24, Filashkin reported a 63-year-old woman was killed and a 64-year-old man injured in a Russian attack on the town of Toretsk, also located in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine's Armed Forces last week reported an increase in Russian attacks near the town of Toretsk after a "long lull" in fighting in the area.

In his latest post, Filashkin said "not a single safe place has been left in Donetsk [Oblast]" and urged people to evacuate away from the frontlines.

63-year-old woman killed in Russian attack on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast
Toretsk, the strategically important town located less than 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the front line, had a population of around 31,000 before the start of the full-scale invasion.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Chris York
11:09 AM

EU Council announces 14th round of sanctions against Russia.

The new package adds 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list, and adds a number of additional measures, including the prohibition for any EU facilities to be involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.
10:09 PM

Ukraine working on securing more air defense, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his regular evening address on June 23, said that Ukraine is continuing to work on securing more air defense systems, and that the next weeks in June and July should be "no less productive" than May and the first half of June.
8:47 PM

No point in peace talks, General Budanov says.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer published June 23 that peace talks are pointless because the only option is to reclaim occupied territory.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.