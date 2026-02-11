Zelensky won't announce elections on war anniversary amid talks of US-driven timeline, source says

As of now, President Volodymyr Zelensky does not plan to announce presidential elections or a referendum on a possible peace deal with Russia on Feb. 24, a source in the President's Office familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 11.

The comment came after the Financial Times reported that Kyiv was preparing to hold both votes this spring and that Zelensky could unveil the plan on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"He wasn't planning to," the source said when asked whether the president would make such an announcement on Feb. 24. "When there's no security, there's nothing else."

The report has fueled speculation that Ukraine could face mounting pressure from Washington to accelerate a political process tied to potential peace talks. But officials insist that security conditions — not dates — will determine any decision.

"If Russians are killing people every day, how can we announce or seriously consider elections in the coming weeks?" the President's Office said. "No one is against elections, but there must be security."

Martial law problem

Ukraine has remained under martial law since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Under current legislation, both presidential elections and referendums are prohibited while martial law is in force.

The last presidential election took place in 2019. A new vote was scheduled for March 2024 but was postponed indefinitely due to the war. Zelensky extends martial law every three months; it currently runs through May 4, 2026.

In mid-December, Zelensky said that any territorial concessions proposed under a U.S.-backed peace framework must be decided by the Ukrainian people, through a referendum.

While the idea has circulated before, the legal barriers remain.

Zelensky has instructed lawmakers to draft proposals that would allow changes to election legislation during martial law, but no amendments have been adopted.

Work continues in expert groups drafting legislation, but at least six months should pass between the end of martial law and the start of an election campaign, said Olha Aivazovska, chair of the civil society organization OPORA and an elections expert.

"The more debates there are around the articles and provisions of the election law, the clearer it becomes that even these timeframes are very optimistic," she said.

Reports of US pressure

According to the Financial Times, Kyiv may consider announcing the votes under pressure from Washington, which reportedly wants both votes held by May 15, warning that failure could jeopardize U.S. security guarantees.

"Well, I guess someone somewhere is talking about it. It's not the first time they've been spreading rumors," the source in the President's Office said. "Next week, there are meetings. If there is progress, then maybe something will change."

"So far, there is no progress."

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

The Ukrainian president has previously said that Washington wants the war to end before the start of summer and may apply pressure in line with that timeline.

"They want a clear timeline," Zelensky said, suggesting the push could relate to domestic political dynamics in the U.S., likely referring to the midterm elections.

Major obstacles remain

Even beyond the legal constraints, major obstacles complicate any plans for voting. Most fundamentally, Russia has shown no indication that it is ready to agree to a ceasefire.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Feb. 10 that negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine remain far from finished.

Zelensky earlier said Ukraine could be ready to hold elections during Russia's full-scale war if the U.S. and European partners help ensure security.

Public opinion remains divided but engaged. Around 55% of Ukrainians support holding a referendum on a potential peace deal, while 32% oppose the idea, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology published on Jan. 16.

Still, experts warn that organizing credible nationwide votes under current conditions would require significant preparation.

"In addition to any new rules and concepts in electoral law, these must also appear in the Criminal Code and the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses," Aivazovska said. "And also in procedural measures, if we are talking about Russian influence."