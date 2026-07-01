Zelensky warns of new mass Russian strike as Kharkiv attack kills teen, injures 32

Russia is preparing another mass strike on Ukraine, while several regions of the country have been under constant strikes "all day," President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Ireland on July 1.

"Once or twice a week, there are large-scale air strikes. Today, there is worrying news about preparations for yet another such mass Russian air strike. We have relevant intelligence data," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that after the conference, he and his team would return to Ukraine "very fast" and urged Ukrainian citizens to "be careful and look after themselves."

He also said that Ukraine had been under air attacks "all day."

The northeastern city of Kharkiv was hit the hardest, as a 15-year-old boy was killed, and 32 civilians were injured in a Russian daytime attack on the city on July 1, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. Terekhov said the city was attacked with seven glide bombs.

In Odesa Oblast, two people were killed, and 13 were injured following a ballistic missile strike on the region on June 1, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported. The attack destroyed two warehouses, the agency added.

Attacks and casualties were also reported in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts, according to local authorities.

Over the last day, Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 6 people and injured at least 111, regional authorities reported on July 1.

0:00 / 1× A firefighter extinguishes a fire in the aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast on July 1, 2026 (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)

"We know that Putin has been preparing a massive strike against Ukraine for some time. That is exactly the threat we are facing tonight. Russia's head is completely refusing to end the war," Zelensky said.

"And although through all possible official and unofficial channels – including through people close to him – we have conveyed that the war can and must be ended, and that we in Ukraine are ready for meetings and meaningful negotiations, he sees only further aggression against Ukraine and against other neighbors and Europe as a whole."

The previous mass missile and drone strike on Ukraine was carried out by Russia on June 15, killing at least five people and injuring 35 in Kyiv. The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of Ukraine's most important historic and religious symbols, was heavily damaged by the strike.

Dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles — including the hypersonic Zircon — as well as over 600 drones were fired at Ukraine during the attack.

Today, we have information about another massive Russian strike – we have relevant intelligence data. And immediately after this conversation, I am returning to Ukraine.



Today, I ask our people in Ukraine to be especially careful – stay safe and protect your families and… pic.twitter.com/cK7GDdYhJ4 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 1, 2026

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Ireland on July 1 to attend the opening ceremony for the country's six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Zelensky was welcomed at Baldonnel Aerodrome near Dublin by Irish Finance Minister Simon Harris, before meeting Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the Dublin Castle.

During the visit, Zelensky called on the EU to advance Ukraine's membership. Ireland has said that advancing EU integration talks with all candidate countries will be a priority for the second half of 2026, but further progress has again been obstructed by the new Hungarian government led by Peter Magyar.