Russian attacks kill 6, injure 109 across Ukraine over past day, drone strikes civilian minibus in Kherson

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 6 people and injured at least 109 others over the past day, as a Russian drone struck a civilian minibus in central Kherson during the morning rush hour, regional authorities reported on July 1.

The drone hit the minibus at around 7 a.m. local time as civilians were commuting through the city, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"The operator of the enemy drone clearly saw that it was civilian transport carrying people on their way to work. But this terrorist deliberately chose to strike," Prokudin said. The attack killed two people and injured nine others.

The bus strike followed another day of Russian attacks across Kherson Oblast. Earlier over the past day, one person was killed and seven others were injured, local authorities said. Russian forces also damaged two apartment buildings, 12 private homes and civilian cars across the region.

The strike came amid a broader overnight drone attack across Ukraine. Russia launched 153 drones overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said. Air defenses shot down 131 aerial targets, while strikes were recorded at 17 locations and debris fell at four others.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was killed and seven others injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Handzha said. Russian forces launched more than 20 attacks against three districts using drones and artillery. Overnight strikes also hit five gas stations across the oblast, damaged businesses, a cultural center, an administrative building, a memorial, and a school.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and 36 others injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces launched 846 strikes against 48 settlements across the oblast over the past day.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 15 people were injured as Russian attacks struck Kharkiv and 20 other settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces used a missile, a guided aerial bomb, 20 Molniya drones, eight FPV drones, and 18 additional drones of an unspecified type.

In Sumy Oblast, 25 people were injured as Russian forces carried out nearly 130 attacks against 28 settlements, local authorities reported. Residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, seven people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russian forces shelled settlements across the region 25 times over the past day.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a woman was injured after Russian forces struck the central market in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. Earlier attacks damaged an agricultural warehouse, a private home, and a gas station.

In Poltava Oblast, a Russian missile struck an enterprise in Poltava district, injuring two people, according to the local authorities.