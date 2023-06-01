Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Ukraine’s air defense able to shoot down any Russian missile type

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 1, 2023 8:00 PM 1 min read
The launcher of an air defence system Patriot is set up during the air defence exercise "Resilient Guard 2020" on Oct. 14, 2020, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. (Thomas Frey/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Thanks to foreign partners, Ukraine’s air defense network  is capable of shooting down all types of Russian missiles, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference on June 1, as reported by Ukrinform.

However, Ukraine still needs more Patriot air defense systems, the president added during his visit at the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova.

At the summit, Ukraine's president highlighted the need for further means of protection against Russia’s air strikes, including Patriot air defense systems and Western fighter jets.

Zelensky's comments came after three people were killed by debris in a Russian mass ballistic missile attack on Kyiv in the early morning of June 1.

According to the Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat, Western systems like Patriot or SAMP/T are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, but Kyiv currently lacks a sufficient number to cover its entire territory.

