Zelensky: Ukraine’s air defense able to shoot down any Russian missile type

Thanks to foreign partners, Ukraine’s air defense network is capable of shooting down all types of Russian missiles, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference on June 1, as reported by Ukrinform.

However, Ukraine still needs more Patriot air defense systems, the president added during his visit at the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova.

At the summit, Ukraine's president highlighted the need for further means of protection against Russia’s air strikes, including Patriot air defense systems and Western fighter jets.

Zelensky's comments came after three people were killed by debris in a Russian mass ballistic missile attack on Kyiv in the early morning of June 1.

According to the Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat, Western systems like Patriot or SAMP/T are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, but Kyiv currently lacks a sufficient number to cover its entire territory.