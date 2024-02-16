Zelensky says he counts on US aid for Ukraine to 'not falter'

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his hope that U.S. military support for Ukraine "will not falter" as questions linger about the passage of military aid through Congress.

Zelensky made his remarks during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Feb. 16.

"I count on the United States of America to not falter," Zelensky said, referring to the delayed progression of a proposed $60 billion through Congress.

"I believe that the majority of the (U.S.) population supports Ukraine - and quite rightly so, understanding that we are defending not only Ukraine but the whole of Europe and our shared values."

Zelensky's comments come as Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives continue to withhold a vote on the proposed $95 billion foreign aid bill that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The bill, which has passed through the Senate, allocated $60 billion to Ukraine, $14.1 billion for security aid to Israel, $9.2 billion for humanitarian support, and $4.8 billion to assist regional partners in the Indo-Pacific area.

House Speaker Mike Johnson previously rejected the aid bill on the grounds that it did not address the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

Addressing opposition to the bill, Zelensky pointed out that some "radical voices" are still causing delays in passing the bill, despite some bipartisan support for the aid.

"I expect that, despite all the difficulties, which are today in the House or Congress ... there will be a pragmatic American approach."

Amid the political gridlock, U.S. Congress members are considering alternative ways of pushing it through the aid funding. It is unclear if any of the proposed approaches will be successful.