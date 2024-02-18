Zelensky: Ukraine made new military aid, security agreements at Munich conference

This audio is created with AI assistance



Ukraine has made additional security and military aid agreements during the Munich Security Conference, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 18.

Ukraine has already signed security agreements this year with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Additional security agreements have been made in talks during the conference in Munich, Zelensky said, without specifying details, in an interview broadcast on the government-run TV marathon.

These agreements provide an alternative to relying on help from the United States, Zelensky said.

“Currently, there are no security guarantees from the U.S. The teams are currently working, there have already been two stages of discussions,” Zelensky said, adding that he expects positive progress in the near future.

Separate meetings with several countries have been held about military aid, including discussions about artillery and 155 mm shells.

On Feb. 17, Zelensky met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the conference to discuss Ukraine’s “security and resilience.”

Also on Feb. 17, Zelensky addressed the conference, which ran from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 in Munich, Germany. During his speech, he urged countries to provide more security aid to Ukraine. With aid from the U.S. held up in Congress, Ukraine is experiencing a growing shortage of ammunition.

“Keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficits of weapons, particularly in a deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” he said in his speech.