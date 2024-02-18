Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, War, Munich Security Conference
Zelensky: Ukraine made new military aid, security agreements at Munich conference

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2024 11:13 PM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prior to a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace on Feb. 16, 2024, in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance


Ukraine has made additional security and military aid agreements during the Munich Security Conference, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 18.

Ukraine has already signed security agreements this year with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Additional security agreements have been made in talks during the conference in Munich, Zelensky said, without specifying details, in an interview broadcast on the government-run TV marathon.

These agreements provide an alternative to relying on help from the United States, Zelensky said.

“Currently, there are no security guarantees from the U.S. The teams are currently working, there have already been two stages of discussions,” Zelensky said, adding that he expects positive progress in the near future.

Separate meetings with several countries have been held about military aid, including discussions about artillery and 155 mm shells.

On Feb. 17, Zelensky met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the conference to discuss Ukraine’s “security and resilience.”

Also on Feb. 17, Zelensky addressed the conference, which ran from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 in Munich, Germany. During his speech, he urged countries to provide more security aid to Ukraine. With aid from the U.S. held up in Congress, Ukraine is experiencing a growing shortage of ammunition.

“Keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficits of weapons, particularly in a deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” he said in his speech.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

12:21 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 81 times in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
5:31 PM

Russia’s Medvedev threatens to nuke US, UK, Germany, Ukraine if Russia loses occupied territories.

"Attempts to restore Russia's 1991 borders will lead only to one thing - a global war with Western countries with the use of our entire strategic (nuclear) arsenal against Kyiv, Berlin, London, and Washington. And against all other beautiful historic places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad," Medvedev said in a reference to the triad of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers with nuclear weapons.
