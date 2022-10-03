Zelensky: Ukraine liberates settlements in several oblasts over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Oct. 3 that the Armed Forces successfully continue their counteroffensive. The president didn't name the liberated villages.

"Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front," Zelensky said. "More and more (Russians) are trying to escape, the invading army is suffering more and more losses." The president added that there's an "increasing understanding (in Russia) that Russia made a mistake by launching a war against Ukraine."

Zelensky officially confirmed on Oct. 2 that Ukrainian Armed Forces recaptured two settlements in the northern part of Kherson Oblast – Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka. On Oct. 3, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Borova, Kharkiv Oblast, according to the local council. Borova is located east of the Oskil River.

