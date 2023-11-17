Skip to content
Zelensky: Ukraine is working on boosting air defense throughout periphery regions

by Lance Luo November 17, 2023 3:41 AM 1 min read
(Youtube President Zelensky)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is building its air defenses in periphery regions such as Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Nov. 16.

"Not everything can be told publicly now. But what is absolutely certain is that Ukraine is constantly getting stronger. Our air defense capabilities are increasing. Of course, this is not yet a hundred percent protection.”

Advanced western air defense systems such as Patriot batteries have overwhelmingly been placed in the capital city of Kyiv.

Regions such as Kharkiv and Donetsk have far weaker air defenses and are geographically closer to Russian territory than Kyiv, making them hard to defend.

Russia’s growing partnership with Iran in the field of military drone technology is expected to boost Moscow’s arsenal before winter begins.

Kyiv’s supporters are scrambling to bolster the country’s defenses and are forging a unique air defense umbrella combining Soviet-era equipment and cutting-edge modern Western systems.

Author: Lance Luo
Comments

3:06 PM

Zelensky addresses EU summit, warns against 'indecision'.

"This day will go down in our history. Whether it's good or bad for us, history will capture everything. Every word, every step, every action and inaction. Who fought for what," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to the Guardian.
9:51 AM

Border Guard Service: Truck traffic across Slovak border partially resumes.

Trucks were able to pass through the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke border crossing as of Dec. 14, albeit at a slower pace of around 3-4 per hour. As of 6 a.m. local time, the border guard service said that 24 trucks have been cleared by Slovak border controls and another 28 were registered for departure from Ukraine.
